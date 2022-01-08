Sixty Years Ago, NASA Scientists Found That Women Would Be Better Astronauts. Their Work Was Never Published.

Over sixty years of crewed spaceflight, just 15% of space travelers have been women, and none of them have traveled beyond Earth’s orbit. But it didn't have to be this way.

In the late 1950s, Dr. W. Randolph Lovelace II and Brigadier General Don D. Flickinger, the chair and vice chair of NASA's Special Committee on Life Sciences and both experts in aerospace medicine, seriously discussed the possibility of sending women rather than men into space.

"Their proposition was purely pragmatic," Kathy L. Ryan, Jack A. Loeppky, and Donald E. Kilgore Jr. wrote in a historical perspective published to the journal Advances in Physiological Education in 2009.

"First, there would be a reduction in the propulsion fuel required to send the rocket’s load into space, as women were lighter and would require less oxygen than men. Second, women were known to have fewer heart attacks than men... Third, the internal reproductive system of the female was thought to be less susceptible to radiation than that of the male. Finally, there were preliminary data available suggesting that women could outperform men in enduring cramped spaces and withstanding prolonged isolation."

But their idea was soon quashed when President D. Eisenhower deemed that astronaut candidates should be recruited only from the ranks of military fighter jet test pilots – at the time, women were barred from the role. Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton – the Mercury 7 – were announced as America's first astronauts in Spring 1959.

Still, Lovelace and Flickinger thought women were more than up to the challenge of spaceflight, so, with private funding at a facility in Albequerque, New Mexico, the duo decided to challenge esteemed female aviators to complete NASA's onerous astronaut exams. Twenty-eight-year-old trend-setting pilot Jerrie Cobb was the first selected. Cobb was bombarded with the same tests the Mercury 7 astronauts took, and passed the program with flying colors.

"We are already in a position to say that certain qualities of the female space pilot are preferable to those of her male colleague," Lovelace said at a symposium after Cobb's performance.

Lovelace next secured more funding and began searching for additional female pilots to undergo astronaut testing at a new Women in Space Program. Again, this was conducted outside of NASA's purview.

Ryan, Loeppky, and Kilgore described what the program entailed:

"In the first phase, records and qualifications of potential candidates were screened for health and anthropometric data as well as for flight time experience. In the second phase, candidates would go through a rigorous set of physical examinations and physiological tests… to determine their physical fitness level and their ability to withstand the presumed physical rigors of space flight. In the third phase, testing would be performed that would simulate the physiological stress of space flight, including the ability to perform under extreme g-forces. Finally, psychological evaluations would be performed to determine the candidate’s ability to tolerate isolation and other psychological stressors."

The Women in Space Program eventually recruited 19 female candidates, each of whom faced the exact same rigorous testing schedule that male astronaut candidates endured, with the addition of a gynecological examination. Some of the women's tests were actually more difficult, like the sensory deprivation test, in which the women were immersed in a pitch black, soundproof isolation tank filled with skin temperature water for hours to challenge their psychological stamina. Two of the women, Rhea Hurrle and Wally Funk, endured the tank for ten hours before staff terminated testing. NASA merely placed the men in a soundproof dark room for two to three hours. John Glenn later confessed to writing poetry on a tablet during his test.

At the conclusion of the Women in Space Program, 13 of the 19 women (68%) passed. For comparison, 18 of the 32 men (56%) selected by NASA to undergo official testing succeeded. Details of the program were never published in a scientific journal, but two doctors would later critique it, as well as women's suitability as astronauts, in a published paper where they argued that the menstrual cycle could affect physiological and "temperamental" performance during spaceflight.

In 1962, two of the female aviators from the Women in Space Program, Jerrie Cobb and Janey Hart, testified before a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives that women should have the opportunity to become astronauts. Representatives from NASA, including Mercury 7 astronauts John Glenn and John Carpenter, disagreed, pointing to "the lack of interest in women in pursuing astronaut training, the lack of women who were qualified, and that the prevailing social order did not accept women in this role," Ryan, Loeppky, and Kilgore summarized.

Another two decades would pass before Sally Ride finally claimed the American woman's rightful place in outer space.