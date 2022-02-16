Pfizer's Covid Vaccine for Young Kids Is a Mess. Here's How They Screwed Up.

The FDA’s decision last week to postpone its evaluation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years old caught most observers off guard. After all, when an organization like the FDA asks a pharmaceutical company like Pfizer to file for an Emergency Use Authorization, despite the clinical data not yet being all in, the assumption is that they are planning to approve it. That assumption proved to be incorrect.

Instead, the FDA announced last Friday that an advisory committee meeting scheduled for this week would be postponed to April. It was a weird conclusion to a weird two months for this vaccine, and one worthy of some introspection on the part of both Pfizer and the FDA. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems pretty clear that Pfizer guessed low on the proper dose for this age group. Not so clear is how best to clean up the air of confusion around their vaccine product now.

Clean it up they must, however, because confidence in our institutions is paramount in this era of unprecedented scrutiny and suspicion of vaccines. I have some thoughts on the matter; unfortunately, I fear they would be deemed inconvenient by both Pfizer and the FDA.

Building a Better Immuno-Bridge

First off, I do not want to pretend that the decision tree behind trial design for a new vaccine technology is straightforward. I am not a vaccinologist nor an immunologist, but I can only imagine that variables are many and stakes are high. In this case, Pfizer needed to pick a dose for young children, with the reference that adults and adolescents did quite well in clinical trials with two 30 microgram (mcg) doses separated by 3 weeks; as did children ages 5 to 11 with 10mcg doses. Reasonably enough, when it came time for the trial, Pfizer opted again to trial a dose a third of that used in the older group (3mcg) as well as the 10mcg dose used in older children.

Before running the full trial with about 2500 children, Pfizer tested these doses on a couple dozen kids in their Phase 1 trial. The 10mcg dose caused a fever, sometimes severe, in about 20% of the small number of children in the Phase 1 trial (a similar, but far more pronounced, effect occurred in the trial for children age 5-11 when a 30mcg dose was tried - everyone ended up with a fever!). This led to abandoning the 10mcg dose before the Phase 2 and 3 trials. Thankfully, everything looked fine for the 3cg dose from the Phase 1 data; note the equal titres for both age groups on the left, and how they are actually higher than the age 16-25 on the right:

What do these bars really mean, though? We need a brief detour here to the concept behind immuno-bridging, which is at the core of how we ended up in this pickle. Randomized controlled trials might be our gold standard in determining treatment efficacy, but they are slow, difficult and expensive. Much easier and faster is to determine that a given lab-testable immune response in one group is adequate via randomized controlled trial evidence that it works in the real world, and then confirm that another group has a similar immune response. The implication: real world effectiveness will probably also be similar. While no one thinks immuno-bridging is as definitive as running another randomized controlled trial to show vaccine efficacy in the new group, it is a widely accepted practice.

So, Pfizer let the FDA know that they were planning to show that the immune response, in terms of neutralizing antibodies, would be similar in young children getting 3 mcg doses to the response in adolescents and young adults from ages 16-25 from their prior trial (which showed 95% efficacy against symptomatic infection).

It’s also worth noting that we are in somewhat uncharted territory here. Most vaccines employ the same dose in children as adults; only the exceptions use a higher dose in adults (like the Hepatitis A and B vaccines) or even a higher dose in children (as the one for Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis). There was no playbook for Pfizer to follow here; the one thing quite clear is that the mRNA vaccines carry more adverse reactions at higher doses in younger people. Aware that an onslaught of social media posts of toddlers laid low with fevers after their Pfizer shot would not play well for vaccine uptake, Pfizer erred on the side of choosing a lower dose. Unfortunately for everyone, this was an error.

On December 17, 2021, Pfizer announced the disappointing results that while the 3mcg dose proved adequate for the 6 month to 2 years group, in the 2-4 year olds, the antibody response failed to be “non-inferior” to that of the 16-25 year olds. In simple terms, the antibody response in the 2 to 4 year old age groups was beneath the minimum target they had specified for the trial. I’m not sure the savviest Immunologist saw this coming after the reassuring Phase 1 data.

Looking harder at the chart Pfizer released, the comparison made was from the young cohorts one week after their second shot to the ages 16-25 cohort one month after their second shot; and we do know neutralizing antibody levels tend to dip — roughly in half from one week to six weeks after the second shot per this study - and it appears they did indeed fall low enough to fail their pre-specified test.

At this point, Pfizer must have faced a tough call. Purists would want them to start a new trial exploring slightly higher doses — 5mcg and 7.5mcg come to mind — but this would take time, and run against the social, political and economic forces in favor of an expedited vaccine. Instead, a new plan was announced, an extension of the existing study: participants would be given a third dose, again 3mcg, at least two months after the second shot, and antibodies would be tested again.

Will this work? Expert opinion seems mixed, except for the unanimity that this is an unprecedented approach. The costs are obvious: an extra shot for kids, an extra 2 months for the trial, and lost confidence in the actors behind the vaccine approval process, who appear from the outside to be making it up as they go along.

On Saunas and Vaccines

The whole affair has become substantially stranger. The FDA abruptly requested that Pfizer file for their Emergency Use Authorization in February, rather than waiting until April when the 3rd shot data would be available. Word leaked out that some actual efficacy data was beginning to emerge from the trial arm; the New York Times reported the vaccinated trial participants were roughly half as likely to have a symptomatic infection as the placebo group, based on about 50 Covid-19 cases. Not terrible, especially with most cases being the immune-evading Omicron variant, but not exactly inspiring in a cohort of recently-vaccinated children. Whatever the actual numbers released to the FDA by Pfizer — and they have not been made public — coupled with reports of the age 2-4 group only mounting about 60% of the neutralizing antibody response relative to the 16-25 year old cohort, the FDA got cold feet and canceled the meeting of their advisory committee.

So, we are back to Plan B: wait until April to see if the third 3mcg dose makes enough antibodies to pass muster. Some see this back-and-forth as the worst sort of amateur hour fiasco; others are more sanguine that the FDA got it right by not rushing approval. Personally, I find myself thinking of my old sauna.

When I was building a sauna on our property many moons ago, I was in a great hurry to finish before I had to leave for some planned travel. Just like most physicians have little idea how challenging it is to design a vaccine trial, this particular physician had little idea that putting four corner posts in the ground in a perfect rectangle with exactly even diagonals can take hours. I was in a hurry. Maybe my diagonals weren’t so perfect. By the time I figured out I was building a polygonal sauna, a few sweaty hours into the project, four horrifically heavy pier blocks were already buried in the ground. I decided I couldn’t bear to start from scratch. I was just going to build my sauna, through clenched teeth, even if it meant every single step going forward would be compromised.

Thankfully, my builder-friend, Jim, came by after work, probably with a bad feeling I would screw something up. He dressed down my dirt-stained white collar self pretty thoroughly. He made me dig up those pier blocks and tugged on them until the foundation was true. I ended up building a really nice sauna, although I sure didn’t finish before my trip.

I think the metaphor is clear enough. Pfizer needed to start a new trial with appropriate doses back in December when they knew the numbers weren’t going to be good enough. They should have moved away from a 3 week dosing interval given reams of real world data suggesting a wider interval leads to fewer serious adverse reactions and a more effective vaccine. Plowing ahead with an inadequate dose on a 3 week schedule is probably going to result in young children getting a suboptimal dose for a very long time.

I wish Jim had been available to bend their ears at that investor meeting on December 17th.

So What's a Parent to Do?

I suppose we could still have a happy ending. The FDA might do the right thing and ask Pfizer to begin another trial at a more appropriate dose with more time between shots. While we await those results, we might get good news about the 3 doses of 3mcg regimen in April, either triggering a nice immune response or even showing impressive efficacy numbers. Fortunately, we are in an Omicron lull, which helps buy us time, at least for a little while.

As usual, most of the U.S. is in two camps on the issue of vaccines in kids: either young children are under terrible threat from Omicron and the time to approve this vaccine, any vaccine, was yesterday; or children do fine with Covid and we should not even be vaccinating them anyway. To that effect, I am surprised to read that about a third of my colleagues would not even vaccinate their older children in the 5-11 age range. As is often the case, common sense sits between the extremes.

Omicron did exact a greater toll on children under 5 than prior waves. Per the CDC’s COVID-NET, the Covid-19 hospitalization rate for this age cohort rose from about 1 in 1280 for the 12 months before Christmas 2021, to roughly 1 in 820 young children for the 12 months prior to February 5, 2022. The usual caveats apply: a real but hard-to-determine percent of those hospitalizations were incidental admissions “with” Covid; and that rate is about ten times the hospitalization rate for those over 65, the primary target in any vaccination campaign.

I give these numbers, though, in the context that the 10mcg dose in children 5-11 has shown little by way of serious safety concerns; and nothing has been reported from Pfizer’s 6 month to 4 year old trial in terms of a signal of severe adverse events. I think a lot of parents would choose to vaccinate their children if they thought there might be a 1 in a 1000 risk of their child landing in the hospital with a case of Covid in the coming year. Some presumed reduction in the risk of “long Covid” adds to the appeal. I also think pediatric hospital units would be more available for kids with RSV, pneumonia, skin infections, and other non-Covid problems, if a lot of parents made that choice. That is: if this vaccine really drops the risk of severe infection by a factor of ten or twenty as it appears to do in adolescents.

If the 3 shot, 3mcg dose is what we end up having available, and it only has a modest effect on hospitalization rates, or the effect is fleeting in duration, the sales pitch tanks.

While most young children would almost certainly still benefit from a reduced overall hospitalization risk from even a middling vaccine, the problem becomes one of scale: you would need to vaccinate thousands of healthy kids, and possibly boost them as well, to prevent one hospitalization. “Mild” side effects begin to pile up in those thousands to counter-balance some of the good done via that one saved hospitalization.

The vaccine would still have obvious appeal to high risk children, like those with obesity, neurodevelopmental disorders, congenital heart or lung disease, and the like. However, I am sure that I would not be the only physician able to muster but a lukewarm recommendation for my lower risk pediatric patients inquiring about a series of 3mcg shots.

I’d much rather Pfizer and the FDA just get it right.