What Can the U.S. Expect From Omicron?

We all know it by now: Omicron is coming. Actually, it’s already here. The question most of us are asking ourselves is now, “What does this mean for my family and my community?” The answer, depending on which news sources you consume and which commentators you follow on social media, is somewhere between impending doom and the rapid, fairly painless end of the pandemic.

The confusion I see among patients and friends is why I sat down to write this piece instead of wrapping Christmas presents or finishing my stack of holiday cards (to all those affected: I’m sorry). We can’t really expect anyone to accurately forecast something as complex and unpredictable as a pandemic wave driven by a new variant. No one has the requisite combination of expertise and a crystal ball.

When experts and pundits alike disagree, it makes for a confusing hash of headlines and hot takes. My hope is that, after reading this piece, you will have a far better idea of how to read those headlines, and a slightly better understanding of what we might be facing from this Omicron wave.

Be here now

Let’s get this out of the way first: the chances Omicron is coming to where you live if not already in full residence are extremely high. We know it has immune escape for those with prior infection or vaccination. We increasingly see that it also has transmission advantages over Delta, probably in the 2-3X range, whether driven by innate transmissibility, ability to evade immune responses, or rapid generation once infected. It made Delta go away in South Africa, and appears to be doing the same in Europe as well as the U.S., where it rather remarkably jumped from 13% to 73% of analyzed specimens in the course of one week.

Do we know with total certainty it will completely displace Delta in every setting? We do not; and it might end up co-existing with Delta in some places, which is probably not a good thing. But - unless you live alone in that proverbial cave in New Zealand, you will probably start seeing Omicron cases filling your local newspaper real soon, if not already.

First, the good news

If you have been following University of Johannesburg’s Peter Streicher, or saw the Bloomberg News piece entitled, “South Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wave”, or watched the most recent, reassuring news conference from South Africa’s Health Minister, Dr. Joe Phaahla, you might be feeling pretty good about Omicron.

In a country with excess deaths per capita from the pandemic rivaling and possibly exceeding our own in the U.S., cases are cresting above the peaks for their earlier waves, but hospitalizations stayed far lower, and deaths have barely ticked up. From the crude numbers provided by Dr Phaahla, we hear of an 11-fold drop in the case hospitalization rate comparing the third week of their Delta wave to the third week of Omicron. Hospitalizations are far shorter, and ICU admission rates lower, than prior waves.

The usual caveats apply: the median age in South Africa is more than a decade younger than in the U.S.; hospitalizations build proportionally more slowly in a relatively faster growing wave; and deaths can lag far behind. However, one can counter that, with case positivity reaching all-time highs near 40% in Gauteng Province, and broad anecdotal reports of milder disease leading to less testing, the number of unreported cases might be far higher in this wave than prior waves, making any “case”-based hospitalization or fatality rate highly inflated relative to Delta, as Dr. Trevor Bedford discussed in this excellent Intelligencer interview.

Does it make sense that Omicron could be inherently less virulent than prior SARS-CoV-2 strains? The line between host defense and viral offense is a blurry one. For a change, though, we do have biologic plausibility on our side. While I hesitate to extrapolate from lab-based studies to the real world, we do have in vitro suggestions that Omicron prefers to replicate in the upper airway instead of the lungs, making it more likely to spread to others than injure lung tissue with a Covid-19 pneumonia or cause systemic illness (i.e., blood clots or kidney failure). The finding that Omicron appears to have a mutation on its spike protein common to cold-type coronaviruses also fits this narrative.

There is also the matter of incidental hospital admissions: patients in the hospital to have a baby, fix a broken hip, or treat a skin infection who happen to swab positive for SARS-CoV-2. In a fast-rising wave like Gauteng’s, prevalence was very high, hospitals were fairly empty, and this report from Dr Fareed Abdullah implied that incidental admissions were unusually high in their Omicron wave relative to earlier waves, perhaps three quarters of admissions. Not to leave South Africa quite yet, but similar numbers have come from the UK’s early Omicron wave - two-thirds of reported early Omicron admissions were “with” and not “for” Omicron.

There have always been a proportion of incidental Covid-19 admissions counted as Covid statistics; they trend higher when there is a high prevalence of mild Covid cases and a greater number of open beds and elective procedures. Generally, numbers in the U.S. have been estimated to be as high as 20-45%; if the rate of incidental admission has really doubled in places dealing with Omicron, then we have even more reason to be optimistic: even these relatively sanguine case hospitalization rates are better than they appear.

Also encouraging is that full vaccination in un-boosted South Africa appears to retain substantial protection against severe disease. This was no guarantee given the near-total loss of neutralizing antibodies in virtually every laboratory study performed on Omicron with the blood of vaccinated subjects, and the profound loss of protection against mild infection. Fortunately, the many working parts of the immune system beyond measurable antibodies appear to continue to do the heavy lifting of this primary work of vaccines. We await studies on how well prior infection performs in this regard; South Africa, with its positive early results in a population with far more immunity from prior infection than vaccination, suggests that immunity from infection likely also holds up well against severe disease from Omicron.

The last drops of nectar in the half-full glass might, oddly enough, be the speed in which the Omicron wave appears to have ripped through Gauteng Province. True, the astronomical rise in cases can give any epidemiologist or hospital administrator cause for anxiety. The potential for a rapid overwhelm of hospital capacity is obvious. However, the bright side is that Gauteng appears to have peaked and started its run back down in record time, as Covid waves go, without spreading to a more frail population and filling its hospitals.

We don’t know why most Covid waves turn around in some two months; theories abound, but none satisfy. If Omicron’s wave peaks at a similar saturation point as prior waves but simply in so little time that it reaches a less diverse population mix before flaming out, that would make some of the gloom-and-doom predictions (two million cases per day in the UK???) currently in abundance end up looking downright outlandish. It also allows for the possibility that it could rapidly sweep away Delta in places with ongoing severe waves, like Denmark and Pennsylvania, and replace it with a theoretically less virulent alternative.

Now, for the not-so-good news

The one feature that has not gained enough attention from South Africa is the age of those Omicron cases. Yes, we hear how young South Africa is. Yes, we are told that hospitalizations have skewed far younger than usual. But, even by South African standards, this Omicron wave skewed really young in terms of case counts. In every prior wave, cases among the >60 demographic were more common than the median, throughout the wave. Not so for Omicron — cases amongst the >60 never made it up to the average incidence.

When the pool of cases is dominated by an unusually young demographic, we lose anything like an apples-to-apples comparison to prior waves. We expect that a 70-year-old with Covid might have 2-3X the risk of hospitalization and 10X the risk of death than a 40-year-old with Covid. These are some young apples we have been comparing to the older apples in South Africa’s earlier waves. Some of the favorable crude ratios you hear coming from South Africa are due to age structure and ought to be taken with a grain of salt.

Then there is the question of the immunity mix. I don’t think we can attribute the better numbers in South Africa purely to increased immunity; after all, Delta appeared to be plugging away with similar case hospitalization and fatality rates since the last wave; not much has changed in the immune landscape for Omicron. However, there is little doubt that all that hard-earned immunity from infection and vaccination programs is tempering Omicron’s bite. Is it possible that unique aspects of South Africa’s immunity will not translate well to the rest of the world?

Most estimate around 70% of those in South Africa to have been infected with Covid-19; while only about 40-45% have been at least partially vaccinated. Roughly speaking, the inverse ratio might be in play in the U.S. and Europe. If we end up with the (uncomfortable but plausible) reality that prior infection might be more protective against severe disease than vaccination in the case of Omicron, then that flipped source of immunity could be problematic (anti-vaxxers: please keep reading before quoting me out of context). To be clear, I have seen no data to this effect at this point; it’s simply a possibility, one touched on gently by Dr Francois Balloux in this thoughtful interview.

Of course, as researchers have more time, we will start to see studies that attempt to make apples-to-apples comparisons with more similar fruit. This was the case with the Discovery Health study out of the database of a large health insurer in South Africa. (Warning: our most reliable data, but still not peer-reviewed.) When they attempted to control for important distinctions like age, prior infection, and vaccination status, the reduced severity of Omicron was not 20X, it was not 11X, it was 0.71. As in, 29% less intrinsically severe. This was not the news that we were hoping to hear of a variant rumored to be more like the common cold than Delta. It also serves as a heads-up to the non-immune: if you are at risk of severe disease, unvaccinated, and lack a confirmed prior infection, waiting for Omicron to find you is not a good idea.

Now, let’s turn to Europe. The Imperial College in the U.K. made headlines by declaring they had “no evidence… of Omicron having different severity than Delta.” This, however, was based on 24 hospitalizations. Again, since we were told as the numbers increased that two-thirds of London Omicron hospitalizations were incidental admissions, unless we’re told why a patient with Omicron was admitted, it’s hard to know what to make of the number.

In Denmark, the data is a wee bit more robust, with all of 63 Omicron admissions to study (out of over ten thousand Omicron cases). Compared to ongoing Delta cases in the prior 3 weeks, a case of Omicron was about 46% as likely to lead to hospitalization. Is this apples-to-apples comparison like the Discovery Health study? No, it is just raw data. It’s important to note that the Omicron cases tended to be among younger people and people with higher rates of vaccination. We absolutely cannot conclude that Omicron is intrinsically half as virulent in a European population based on small, raw numbers like this on a population skewing towards milder outcomes. Any properly stratified assessment for risk of hospitalization would presumably be less favorable.

...And some fodder for pessimists

At this point, you might be getting the feeling — one shared by most of the expert-types quoted by the media — that there is a broad range of interpretation for how things might go outside of South Africa in terms of severe disease from Omicron. However, virtually everyone agrees there will be a whole lot of cases detected.

This, in itself, is going to be problematic. Businesses and industries relying on workers and customers to physically show up and do something are likely to be strained as cases rise, likely at a rate we’ve not seen before. Schools and colleges, especially those that test students and staff aggressively for infections, will struggle to stay open. Hospitals, already strained by staffing shortages by a job market luring away their long-time employees, burned-out nurses and physicians, and the small percentage of workers quitting over vaccine mandates, will struggle to staff beds. It’s hard to imagine the next month or two will be anything but “disrupted” — and that will be a euphemism for death and chaos in some places this winter.

So what can we expect?

I think a rational person could conclude that Omicron might be a third as virulent as Delta; that it might not spread to as high a proportion of the population as feared; that the increased amount of immunity from vaccination, boosters, and infections since Delta arrived will make the overall population susceptibility inherently lower; and that it might even ward off what could have been a far worse winter Delta wave in several places with low current rates of infection.

I also think a rational person could expect Omicron to be very nearly as virulent as Delta, far more transmissible and able to infect those immune via vaccination or prior infection with equal impunity, and therefore about to crash down on the U.S. and Europe with an outbreak not just of cases, but also hospitalizations and deaths, worse than any prior wave, especially if it co-circulates with Delta.

Both are reasonable viewpoints. Any Facebook friend sending you articles with 100% confidence that one or the other scenario is inevitable might best be ignored for a spell.

I do think it’s unlikely that places already enmeshed in Delta waves are going to have an easy go with Omicron. Stories of packed ICUs, long waits for admission from ERs, and delayed medical care in general are to be expected. If you live in one of those places, it’s prudent to do what you can to limit the chances you add one more patient to your local hospital’s census. Simple translation: if you are high risk with immunity, or low risk without, improve your immunity via vaccination or booster, and limit unnecessary or high exposure social events. Since I am a primary care physician, I will add: try to get more sleep, stress over Omicron less, and address those modifiable co-morbidities.

For the folks in places like California, Texas, and Florida that are currently relatively lightly touched by Delta, there is reason for hope, maybe even optimism, that Omicron will limit its damage to a truckload of cases but relatively modest hospital strain and death given the large amount of existing immunity already present. That there is reason for optimism does not mean that all will go well; the amount of uncertainty inherent in collecting data on Omicron for only a few weeks coupled with the historical randomness of Covid-19 outbreaks mean that no place can be confident of avoiding a dismal situation.

The one thing we can absolutely expect is a tsunami of articles, studies, and opinion pieces about Omicron, many of them misleading. Fortunately, there are those like Dr.’s Trevor Bedford, Muge Cevik, Marc Lipsitch, and Francois Balloux with in-field expertise who might not always agree with each other, but will consistently factor nuanced considerations into their discussions, and resist the impulse to be careless in their science in order to “say the right thing” for Public Health.

Will it be a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year?

I don’t have high hopes for the next month; I hope I’m wrong. I do want to believe that the worst will be behind us by February. That is: the worst for now.

Beyond that, will Omicron settle into an acceptable endemicity for a while; or might it have peaks more like the teeth of a saw than well-spaced waves on an ocean? Or will Delta spin off an even more transmissible variant to push Omicron away with a nastier cousin? Perhaps our next variant will rise from the unseen depths again like Omicron with who-knows-what attributes other than the ability to outcompete Omicron? I’m going to take Bill Hanage’s advice and try to stay in the present. It’s hard enough to predict what Omicron will bring us in the next month. It’s nearly impossible to predict what will come after Omicron.

There is cause for optimism; the sheer amount of immunity being gathered, both intentionally and not, continues to tip the odds against Covid -19 cases causing severe disease and death. There is also the impending arrival of Paxlovid, an early treatment option which has the potential to shift the math around this pandemic in several compelling ways. I look forward to writing about it — but first, those holiday cards.